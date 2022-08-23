West Union man claims $1 million dollar lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa - The winner of a $1 million lottery prize in northeast Iowa has stepped forward.
Tad Alber, 57 of West Union, claimed his Mega Millions prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive Tuesday but that's after some crazy moments when he learned he'd won.
Alber says he was working Saturday at the West Union Event Center and had not yet heard that a ticket purchased in the nearby community of Ossian had won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing. He says he got hungre as the afternoon went on and decided to go to a local store for some chicken. While he was there, Alber asked the clerks to check his Mega Millions tickets.
When the clerk told him he’d won $1 million, Alber says he got so shaky and excited, he left the winning ticket behind.
“I almost forgot to pay for the chicken,” he said. “They told me, ‘You’ve got to buy the chicken.’ So I turned around and bought the chicken and left!”
After getting back to the event center, Alber told his brother and sister-in-law his big news when the manager of the store where he checked his ticket called. It turns out she's the sister of Alber's sister-in-law.
“She said, ‘Tad has his ticket here, tell him to get back to the store and get the ticket!’” says Alber. “I used up all the luck in the family!”
Alber bought his $1 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on W. Main St. in Ossian and he came within one number of having at least a share of Friday’s $99 million jackpot. It was the only $1 million-winning ticket nationwide in Friday’s drawing.
Alber says he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a restaurant in nearby Clermont that his brother, Jeff, owns, but which has been closed since the COVID-19 emergency.
“I think it’s time for it to re-open up and now I’ve got the money that I can do it,” says Alber.