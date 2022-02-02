West Fork Food Pantry thanks public for smashing 2021 fundraising goal

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – The West Fork Food Pantry says it smashed its fundraising goals in 2021.
The West Fork Food Pantry Board says its capital campaign fundraising target of $90,000 was reached by August and they finished 2021 raising more than $140,000.
“In addition to retiring our debt for the permanent building site that was purchased for the West Fork Food Pantry, a major goal of our capital campaign was to provide more service hours for our clients,” says Pastor G. Kim Wills, chair of the West Fork Food Pantry Board.
That is going to happen after board members voted to expand service hours to every Thursday (excluding holidays) from 2 to 5 pm and the first Saturday of the month from 10 am to noon.
“Some board members wondered out loud if we could pull off paying for two distributions of food each month and whether we would have enough volunteers to sustain our mission,” Wills says. “I remember looking out the window and praying, ‘Lord, this is your ministry. If it is going to succeed, you will need to sustain it.’ God is at work as people, businesses, community and civic organizations, 4-H clubs all seem to volunteer right when we need them.”
The additional money raised went to improvements like:
· Both bathrooms were remodeled and one made ADA compliant
· The Community Room was remodeled. This room is used as a meeting space for many groups including American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, West Fork 4-H, Sheffield Lions, and Cub Scout groups
· All new LED lighting was installed
· Paying unexpected expenses including furnace repairs, major cooler repairs, and unanticipated electrical
“During a time when there is so much conflict and disagreement in the world, our communities have come together and united in a common goal,” says Pastor Wills. “Our permanent site is such a blessing for so many reasons, but it provides security and comfort for our pantry families. When you are food insecure, it really plays with your mind. Now that we have a permanent site, our families know there will be food.”
Highlights of the West Fork Food Pantry Capital Campaign in 2021 included
- May – community event kicked off the Capital Campaign
- June – volunteers cleaned the building at 106 Gilman Street in Sheffield and moved all food and cooling units
- July – board members and volunteers staffed a booth at the county fair; food distribution began in the new location
- August – community concert to raise money; grand opening on Sunday, Aug. 29
- September – pie baking contest and chainsaw carving auction at Enchanted Acres
- November – volunteer appreciation dinner and expansion of distribution hours
- December – “Pack the Pantry” food collection event as food pantry historically sees increased need from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. One church literally donated a “boatload” of soup and crackers.