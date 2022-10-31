 Skip to main content
We're kicking off November with mild temperatures

Next 3 Days

The start of November is going to be quite mild as temperatures will warm into the 70s for afternoon highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. These highs will be about 20°+ above average as the average high on November 1st is 50°. While these temperatures will be very warm by November standards, they won't quite set any records, as the record high on November 1 in Rochester is 77° set way back in 1893 and the record in Mason City is 78° set in 1933.

