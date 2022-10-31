The start of November is going to be quite mild as temperatures will warm into the 70s for afternoon highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. These highs will be about 20°+ above average as the average high on November 1st is 50°. While these temperatures will be very warm by November standards, they won't quite set any records, as the record high on November 1 in Rochester is 77° set way back in 1893 and the record in Mason City is 78° set in 1933.
We're kicking off November with mild temperatures
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
