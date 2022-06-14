Wells man killed in two-vehicle collision in Blue Earth County

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:15 pm Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 39 and 148th Street, about five miles southeast of Good Thunder.
First responders to the accident found the driver of the vehicle on 148th Street had critical injuries and started life-saving efforts. The driver, Nathan Edward Williams, 30 of Wells, has injuries that were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle on County Road 39, Patrick Jay Thorson, 38 of Amboy, and three child passengers all suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the collision is ongoing and the name of the deceased driver is not being released.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction of this accident. The Mapleton Police Department, Good Thunder Fire, Mapleton Fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted with this collision.