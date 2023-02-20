Weller Brothers Landscaping gets Ready for Upcoming Storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local landscaping company is getting ready for the upcoming winter storm headed our way. Weller Brothers Landscaping is making sure their customers know their strategy for the week. They're also trying to figure out special situations, like if a person needs their area plowed early in the morning. In order to be prepared for the heavy snowfall coming soon, their crews are resting up today. Also, employees are filling the snowplows up with gas and giving the cars plenty of salt. Kirk Olson, an account manager there, said the snowplow drivers are happy to make things safer.
“We do have a lot of people that-that do have special circumstances that need to be in and out at certain times of day-need to make sure that their lot, their sidewalk, their driveway is safe for them, and we take pride in doing that," Olson said.
He thinks they'll be working round-the-clock from Wednesday morning through Friday morning.