Welcome home! Iowa National Guard soldiers are returning from mission in Poland

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Iowa National Guard says the 1133rd Transportation Company, based out of Mason City and Iowa City, is returning from its successful mission in Poland.
The official homecoming ceremony will take place later this year but the National Guard says families, friends, and community members will be able to welcome their Soldier sooner than that.
The 1133rd Transportation Company, consisting of approximately 160 Soldiers, deployed to Poland on November 6, 2022. Their mission focused on providing critical logistical support, transportation services, and assistance to the local communities during times of need. During their deployment, the 1133rd Transportation Company logged more than 1.5 million miles driven over the course of 10 months.
The Iowa National Guard says:
“We extend our deepest appreciation to the 1133rd Transportation Company for their invaluable contributions to the people of Iowa and our Nation. Their dedication and commitment to duty reflect the highest ideals of the military and exemplify the spirit of service that defines the National Guard.”
“Their efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the overall response capabilities and stabilization in the region.”
“As the Soldiers of the 1133rd Transportation Company return to their loved ones, we join them in celebrating their safe return and commend their outstanding service to the state and the nation.”