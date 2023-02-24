Welch Village Ski Area happy with new layer of fresh powder after snowstorm

Welch, MN - As the storm has passed, many of us might be annoyed with the snowy mess we now have to shovel ourselves out of. But that isn’t the case for those wanting to hit the slopes.
Welch Village Ski Area in between Cannon Falls and Red Wing is a popular ski destination for Southeast Minnesotans and is showing fresh life with a new layer of snow after what has been a warmer February so far.
Cody Rollings, base operations manager at the resort, says the village measured 15 and a half inches of snow, calling it the best snow they have had in years. He told us he expects it to help business.
"It hasn’t really been hurting business, it’s actually drawing people out here. This morning. The crowd was small, but it’s been getting bigger as the day goes on. This snowstorm is bigger than we normally get. So this is something fun. Everybody is enjoying it and having a good time," said Cody.
Even some frequent visitors noticed the difference.
"It’s awesome. Like, it feels like it’s out west like somewhere like Colorado right now it’s epic," said Cameron, a longtime skier at Welch.
Welch Village is open from 9 am to 10 pm this Friday and Saturday and is a 50-minute drive from Rochester.