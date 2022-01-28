 Skip to main content
WEEKEND WEATHER: Quiet conditions expected through the weekend

Weekend Forecast

Quiet and dry conditions are expected over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also be somewhat comfortable for this time of year as highs will be near average in the lower to middle 20s on Saturday and Sunday. 

