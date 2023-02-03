Weekend Warm-up: Mild winter weather means it's time to get out and about!

After a stretch of bitterly cold temperatures, it's about time a warm-up came our way - and that's exactly what StormTeam 3 is tracking for the weekend (and beyond)!
Weekend weather conditions will be very inviting to those who have been itching to get out of the house and into the great outdoors. Temperatures will be popping into the 30s starting Saturday under partly cloudy skies.
If you do plan on taking on some winter activities during our warm stretch you'll be facing an assortment of snow conditions. In shadier spots, snow will most likely remain on the icier side, where areas catching the sun could potentially begin to get west fast.
Snow depth estimates remain under 10" and are expected to get a little lower through the weekend thanks to melting. Even more melting is expected through the week as temps look to stay around and above freezing.