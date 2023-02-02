Weekend Warm-up: Mild temperatures on the way

As a Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect this evening, it's hard to believe a warm-up is on the way. Bitter cold seems to have been tightening it's icy grasp on us this last week, but StormTeam 3 is tracking a weakening grip.
This weekend, temperatures will be jumping up from single digit highs on Friday to the low 30s for Saturday. This weekend will signal a much-needed change as temps lift up and over the freezing point by Sunday.
We expect a lot of melting to take place as temperatures look to stay five to 15 degrees above the average not just for the weekend, but through the week as well. In fact, highs will be closing in on 40 degrees come Monday, where a chance for scattered showers (and maybe a flake or two) move in.
The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Temperature Outlook gives our area a significant chance for above average temperatures from Feb. 8 to Feb 12.
For those of us who have been missing the outdoors, now is your chance to get out there and soak in some of this winter warmth!