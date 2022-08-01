Weekend shootout in Cedar Rapids sends one to the hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man was shot by Cedar Rapids police over the weekend after a traffic stop.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department says officers pulled over Brandon Lee Nelson, 23 of Cedar Rapids, for erratic driving just before 4 am Saturday. Nelson is accused of displaying a firearm and exchanging gunfire with two police officers.
Nelson was wounded and taken to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment. The officers were not hurt.
The names of the officers involved in this shootout will be released pending interviews with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.