Weekend Rainfall: Torrential rainfall across the area over the weekend

Much of the region saw torrential rainfall over the weekend as a slow-moving system made it's way through the Upper Midwest. Numerous showers and thunderstorms developed and moved over the same locations, dumping some impressive amounts of rain. Much of this rain fell across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, with some of the highest totals reported across Iowa. Here are some of those amounts:
Joice - 6.55"
Hanlontown - 6.46"
Mason City - 5.60"
Manly - 4.90"
Fertile - 4.64"
Dougherty - 4.52"
Ventura - 4.15"
Grafton - 4.01"
Ionia - 3.75"
Nora Springs - 3.62"
New Hampton - 3.46"
Osage - 3.30"
Charles City - 3.10"
Rochester - 2.88"
Winona - 2.22"
Albert Lea - 1.16"