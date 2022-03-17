After a cooler Thursday and Friday, we're in store for a very nice weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday, but should reach the lower 60s on Sunday. These temperatures will be running about 10-20 degrees above average. A great weekend for a hike or a nice drink on the patio!
WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunshine and Mild Weather Expected
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
