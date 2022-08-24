 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Forecast: Storm chances return this weekend

  • 0
Weekend Forecast (8/24/22)

Looking ahead to the weekend, storm chances return for Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend wont be a total washout, a few thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend. It's even possible that most of the activity occurs Saturday night, which would allow for generally dry and pleasant conditions during the daytime hours. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, don't cancel them, but keep an eye on the storm chances and timing for the weekend.

Recommended for you