 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Forecast: Off and on rain showers expected.

  • 0
Weekend Forecast (6/4/22)

We're in for a rather unsettled weekend with clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures. Saturday holds the best chance for rain and will be cooler as highs will only reach the lower 60s. Rainfall amounts may total over 0.50" for some across North Iowa, with less rain expected in southern Minnesota. Sunday may actually feature a little sunshine, but there remains a chance for scattered showers.

Recommended for you