Wednesday morning peak energy alert for North Iowa and SE Minnesota co-op members

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of electric co-op members are being asked to conserve energy Wednesday morning.
Starting at 7 am, members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to use less electricity due to high demand on the regional power grid. Such peak energy alerts were declared Friday morning, Monday morning and afternoon, and Tuesday morning and afternoon.
The co-ops say members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am.
For over 80 years, Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative have been delivering retail electric power and energy solutions to southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. They says each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid.