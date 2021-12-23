Wednesday morning fire believed to be arson injures two in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Arson is being blamed for a fire that injured two people Wednesday morning.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says it was called to the 100 block of 7th Street W around 9 am and arrived to find a residential structure with heavy flames visible on the first and second floors. Two residents were located in the garage suffering from burns. One person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says crews remained on the scene for about two hours extinguishing the flames and putting out hot spots. The cause of the fire was determined to be arson and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in an investigation.
The residential structure is being called a total loss.
The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with this incident.