Wedding show showcases wedding items and services

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a wedding show at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area hotel today. "UNVEILED Rochester" gave people an opportunity to come in and see the latest wedding trends by meeting with area wedding experts in fields like cake designing, photography and dresses. There were also a couple of fashion shows with models showing off the latest wedding and bridesmaid dresses from Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear. Hannah Peltier, one of the models, said she loves the excitement that a show brings.
“The, like, crazy-organized craziness that happens during a show…everyone in the audience sees, like, the beauty of it, but even behind the scenes is-is always a little chaotic, but it’s chaotic in an organized way. I love the rush and the adrenaline that it brings you the second you step out onto stage, but then you as professional have to keep your cool and still be professional on the stage and not let anyone in the audience know that you are f-still freaking out," Peltier said.
If you're interested, The Wedding Guys will have a bridal show at Saint Paul RiverCentre on February 26th.