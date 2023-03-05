Wedding and Event Expo in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Historic Home had their annual 'Wedding & Event Showcase" today. Area businesses were onsite to help people plan their weddings or special events. Amanda Barber, the operations manager for Hormel Historic Home, said people have gotten more creative with how they've planned their weddings in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, like having the wedding in a smaller setting or more intimate meals as opposed to big buffet lines. She said it's made some people hesitant to plan super far in advance and also led to some self-discovery.
“It’s not necessarily the traditional, big, fancy wedding. Some people are-some people still do the big, fancy wedding, but I think that what really changed during COVID and during the pandemic is just that people got to know more about themselves and what they really want and who they really cherished and have those people part of that celebration," Barber said.
The Hormel Historic Home's "Summer Concert Series" will start in June.