...Wet Accumulating Snow Tonight...

.A wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet this evening will
transition over to snow tonight, with the highest impact period
through the overnight hours. Webcams in Minnesota show a slushy
accumulation as well as multiple car crashes and spin outs. The
highest snow totals are still expected near and north of Interstate
94. Confidence is lower along and south of the Interstate 90
corridor, where rain and sleet is mixing into the snow.

The snow showers this evening are expected to have higher snowfall
rates, with rates of 1 inch an hour or higher at times,
especially within the first few hours of precipitation. This is
most likely along and north of Interstate 94, which will result in
quick accumulations on roads and slick, difficult travel
conditions. A light wintry mix may persist into Monday morning
along with gusty winds. Although most of the accumulating snow
will be done by sunrise, some travel impacts for the Monday
morning commute are possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Wedding and Event Expo in Austin

  • Updated
  • 0

Wedding and Event Expo in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Historic Home had their annual 'Wedding & Event Showcase" today. Area businesses were onsite to help people plan their weddings or special events. Amanda Barber, the operations manager for Hormel Historic Home, said people have gotten more creative with how they've planned their weddings in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, like having the wedding in a smaller setting or more intimate meals as opposed to big buffet lines. She said it's made some people hesitant to plan super far in advance and also led to some self-discovery.

“It’s not necessarily the traditional, big, fancy wedding. Some people are-some people still do the big, fancy wedding, but I think that what really changed during COVID and during the pandemic is just that people got to know more about themselves and what they really want and who they really cherished and have those people part of that celebration," Barber said.

The Hormel Historic Home's "Summer Concert Series" will start in June.

