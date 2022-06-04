Weather causes delayed opening of Soldiers Field Pool

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Overcast skies and cool temperatures delayed the opening of the Soldiers Memorial Field Pool until Sunday. When it reopens for the season swimmers can expect some new and returning offerings.
This year the Rochester Swim Club and the city are teaming up again to run both the Soldiers Memorial Field and Silver Lake Pools. Although today's weather might have delayed the start of the season for swimmers they will have plenty to enjoy once they arrive.
"We're going to continue at Silver Lake the free lessons for Boys & Girls Club, the free lessons for the Jeremiah Program, for the moms and the kids, and we also do free community swimming lessons," says Kappes. "We started that last year. We do have the free swimsuits again and we continue to raise money for that throughout the year and we're also looking to do a beach towel pool drive this year too."
The beach towel pool drive will benefit pool goers who don't bring towels with them. The Soldiers Field Pool will also be getting splash tracks which will fill one side of the pool with inflatables.
"It's kind of like the ninja warrior type of thing. We obtained it a few years ago from another park and rec department that was selling it and so it had not been used very often. We purchased it, got it all fixed up and cleaned up, and so we're hoping to get that out at soldiers this year."
The Soldiers Memorial Field Pool will be opened until the end of August. Admission is $5 for youth and $6 for adults. The Soldiers Field Memorial Pool will be open until late August and the Silver Lake Pool will be open until early August.