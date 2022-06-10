Weather Blog: Tropics in the Midwest

June 1 was the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and while the afternoon thundershowers and the warmer weather may make Minnesota and Iowa feel like the tropics at time, you wouldn't expect any tropical activity close to home, right?
Believe it or not there have been two tropical systems to cross the state of Iowa, an Unnamed Storm in 1900 (purple line) and Tropical Storm Cristobal (green line) in 2020.
Now while Cristobal at this point had weakened to a Tropical Depression, as the storm crossed into southeast Iowa, it still maintained a central pressure of 988 millibars, with a max wind speed of 30 knots moving directly between Cedar Rapids and Davenport, racing passed Dubuque to the west and exiting into southwest Wisconsin. Cristobal would to an Extra-Tropical cyclone just before crossing the border. Regardless of it's demotion, the system would leave over 4.5" of recorded rainfall for some parts of Southeast Minnesota, with 5" reported for parts of Iowa.
Now, with the unnamed storm, as it entered into southwest Iowa, the storm maintained Tropical Depression status with a max wind of 30 knots. It continued on a northeast trajectory before turning easterly, taking on Extra-Tropical status and an increase of wind speed to 40 knots just south of Montezuma. Due to its older status, a good amount of info is unknown.