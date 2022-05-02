Weather Blog: How does severe weather evolve in the month of May?

As we kick off the month of May, another day of a high end severe weather risk plagues parts of the Great Plains with the possibility of tornadoes, hail and strong winds.
While the idea of severe weather is not one many hope for, the spring time months are peak season for this type of activity across the Plains, Deep South and Midwest.
This is due to the dynamic setup of the jet stream during the Spring and late Winter months. As troughs deepen across the the CONUS, strong low pressure systems develop as a cooler airmass develop higher in the atmosphere. The southerly winds associated with these lows will surge warm air and an abundance of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico northward setting up an active environment for severe storms.
During the month of May the tornado risk is generally located across the Plains, stretching north into the Upper Midwest. These are the primary locations for severe weather setups across the lower 48.
While tornadic activity is possible across the lower 48 at all times, the springtime months, especially April and May, are when we can see the greatest risks for strong to severe storms across the country.
Locally, while we are not in the highest risk, as we have already seen, we can see our fair share of severe activity during the Spring.