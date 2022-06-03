Wear Orange Weekend looks to raise awareness about gun violence, urge policy changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A continued effort to end gun violence is taking place Friday and throughout the weekend.
June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day as well as the start of Wear Orange Weekend.
Wear Orange Weekend looks to raise awareness about gun violence. The orange hue being declared the color of peace as it's the one hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and other.
The Rochester chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America says this weekend communities across the county will be donning orange as they ask us all to stand up and speak out to prevent gun violence.
Co-lead Donna Miller said, "It takes a toll and it leaves survivors and the trickle down effect of gun violence on survivors and communities and schools goes pretty far and wide."
Miller says as gun violence continues to grow the need for policy changes is becoming more urgent.
She explained, "One of those things would be universal background checks including internet sales and those that happen at gun shows which don't happen now."
The organization says the goal isn't to take away guns from responsible owners but to prevent deaths caused by gun violence.
Miller added, "We don't want to take away anyone's gun we just want them to be safe with it and keep their ammunition locked separately from the gun."
As part of these nationwide and local efforts Rochester Mayor Kim Norton signed her annual proclamation to declare June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Mayor Norton said, "The one thing we can do is raise awareness and so to be able to support Wear Orange Weekend is something I'm happy to do so people understand that it is an issue. There are things we can do to curb the amount of death, damage, and violence that occurs. We won't be able to
stop it but there are things we can do to curb it and that's what this is about."
An orange skyline lighting is being held in Rochester at Mayo Clinic and the Olmsted Government Center.
