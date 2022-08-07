"We Choose Us" launches campaign in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A movement for multiracial democracy was launched on Sunday in southern Minnesota.
Members of the "We Choose Us" campaign gathered in Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park to spread the word about their campaign. The movement fights for voter rights, voter access, and empowering small dollar donors.
Seventeen partner organizations are part of the coalition including Clean Elections Minnesota, Interface Power and Light, and Jewish Community Action.
Campaign manager Lilly Sasse shares why the campaign's launch is critical in southern Minnesota.
"We have seen particularly over the last three decades a rise in trying to supress the vote. Trying to suppress access to our democracy and keep people out of our decsion making. We have seen the rise here in Minnesota across the state to keep and maintain a status quote that's just simply not working for us. We seem to not be able to take action on majority of issues that the majority of Minnesotans care about it. We think it's absolutely essential that every voice is at the table, every person is there making decisions, and everyone has access to the ballot," says Sasse.
There will a democracy summitt next Sunday at MLK Park. "We Choose Us" will be there to speak more about the threat to democracy.