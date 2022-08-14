We Choose Us hosts democracy summit

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's been exactly a week since "We Choose Us", a movement for multiracial democracy in Minnesota came to Rochester to launch its campaign. On Sunday it returned to The Med City for a democracy summit.
The discussion was focused on smaller conversations consisting of what's planned for the next two years for the campaign. Its director Lilly Sasse also discussed what needs to be done to build multiracial democracy in Minnesota.
She believes having these type of conversations are critical in order to teach what the campaign's stakes are and to build a community for it.
"It starts here in conversations like this and then coming out of today we're going to be hosting house meetings and research visits with elections officials and really bringing more people in," explains Sasse. "It's conversations like this that are going to launch a broader wider path here in Rochester so that folks here today are inviting their friends in and building a big community here in Rochester of people who are willing to fight for democracy."
In case you couldn't make to today's democracy summit there will be some upcoming virtual ones. Anyone interested in attending them can click here.