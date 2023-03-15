We Choose Us coalition to host "Expanding Democracy" town hall session in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The "We Choose Us" coalition for multi-racial democracy is hosting a town hall session this Sunday, and several state senators and representatives will be attending.
The coalition is an advocacy group of organizations pushing for democratic reform as part of its "Expanding Democracy" agenda.
The session will offer an opportunity for community members to share personal stories about hardships and barriers they've faced, including issues that have prevented them from participating in the democratic process.
State Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) will be attending as Senate File 3 continues through state legislature - a package bill that includes potential solutions to a lot of barriers currently preventing Minnesotans from having a voice in democracy.
Some issues included on the agenda surround automatic voter registration, pre-registration for 16 and 17-year-olds, and prohibiting "dark money" loopholes to prevent foreign corporations from influencing elections.
"I'm really looking forward to the conversation because it really is meant to be what we'll share what we're working on in the legislature, and then hearing the voices from community members and voters," Sen. Boldon said. "We'll ask those questions and ask them what they see as barriers."
The event will also serve as a means of celebrating the recent bill passed into state law that restored voting rights to Minnesotans with felony convictions that are currently on probation and parole.
State Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) and Rep. Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester) will be there as well, and anyone in the community is welcome to attend.
If you're interested in attending, the event takes place Sunday, March 19 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm at the Rochester Math and Science Academy.