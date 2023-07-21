Waukon woman pleads guilty to embezzling over $200,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A northeast Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $200,000 from her employer.
Heather Leigh Migliore, 51 of Waukon, was the business officer manager for a tax preparation firm and admitted to stealing at least $200,000 from the business between January 2015 and November 2021. Federal prosecutors say Migliore used a signature stamp of the owner of the business to write and sign checks to herself.
Court documents state Migliore then deleted the checks from the business’s electronic bookkeeping system to cover up her crime. Beginning in July 2019, Migliore also made over $20,000 in fraudulent credit card charges on the business’s credit cards. Investigators say she used the stolen funds to pay her personal expenses.
No sentencing date has been set. Migliore faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
This case was investigated by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.