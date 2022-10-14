Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020.
Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a person to threaten multiple individuals and then fire a gun multiple times into a parked vehicle near the people being threatened.
A warrant was issued for Edwards on June 16, 2020, and he was finally arrested on September 3, 2022, in Black Hawk County.
Edwards is now set to stand trial beginning December 20 in Floyd County. No other people have been charged in this matter, according to online court records.