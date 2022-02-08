Waterloo man killed in Bremer County collision

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after a minivan crashed into a semi Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:45 am on Highway 63 in Bremer County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by Jose Agular Soto, 33 of New Hampton, was southbound on Highway 63 when it slowed for traffic crossing at 190th Street. The minivan driven by Chad Workman, 43 of Waterloo, crashed into the rear of the semi.
The State Patrol says the collision killed Workman and Soto was taken to Allen Hospital for treatment of his injuries. This incident remains under investigation.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DNR, Iowa MVE, and Tripoli ambulance and fire assisted at the scene.