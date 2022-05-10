Water safety reminders from the DNR ahead of Minnesota's fishing open this Saturday

Minn. - Minnesota's fishing opener is Saturday, May 14th.
Before hitting the water, Minnesota law requires one easily accessible life jacket for each person on the boat.
Make sure your boat is registered and check that all safety equipment is in working order, including a fire extinguisher and engine cutoff switches.
Joe Albert, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says the biggest thing to remember is the water is still really cold.
“There’s lot of us that go boating all the time, and we think this will never happen to us. But it can happen. People fall into cold water every year that don't expect to,” he explains.
He reminds people what to do if you fall into the cold water.
“Slow down, and don't panic - because there really is no feeling like it, it's really a bad feeling, and you can avoid a lot of that by wearing a life jacket.”
He also says it’s important to pay attention to what's going on on the water, and be mindful of the weather and other boaters.
More on fishing regulations can be found here.