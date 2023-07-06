Water safety experts offer advice after drownings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The drowning of three swimmers in the Mississippi River Monday is another in a long list of drowning-related deaths in Minnesota.
With this and many other drowning incidents fresh on people's minds, experts are reminding everyone to stay safe when on the water.
According to the DNR, around 30 Minnesotans died in non-boating-related drownings last year alone. It's a number many wish to see go down.
There are risks to swimming in any body of water, from rivers and lakes to even the local pool.
If there are lifeguards on duty, make sure you are in a spot they can see in case something goes wrong. If no lifeguards are on duty, don't swim unless someone else is with you.
Gloria Nelson, a lifeguard at Stewartville Pool, says acting quick can often make the difference in saving a life. The best way to rescue someone yourself is throwing them something which can float.
"Ask for anything that floats," she said. "If it's a pool noodle, if it's just a lifejacket. Anything that could float, if it's a floatie, that you could hold onto and someone else could hold onto. "
Nelson, who also teaches swimming lessons at the pool, also recommended taking lessons if you aren't confident in your swimming. She says it's never too late to learn.
While it is important to act quickly when someone is struggling in the water, it is still dangerous to dive in after them without proper lifeguard training.
The DNR also highly recommends bringing a lifejacket when boating and having floatation devices ready in case someone falls into the water.
For more information on taking swimming lessons as an adult, you can visit the Red Cross' website.