Water levels along the Mississippi River at Winona closing in on all-time records

WINONA, Minn.-Minnesota towns and cities along the Mississippi River continue to deal with record breaking flooding.
In Winona, city and county officials have closed off the lower portion of Levee Park, sandbagging entrances that lead down to the river.
Ben Klinger, who is the director of emergency management for Winona County, said the city's pumps have kept the river water out of the town.
"There are pumps all along the levy that pumps in any seepage that comes into the levy back into the river. So, that is really what keeps the water out of Winona," Klinger said.
On the western side of the city, Prairie Island's campground and recreational area has become completely submerged by the surging water.
However, that has not stopped people from trying to fish the newly created water area.
Matthew Betker was among those fishing on Tuesday.
"Just got here. First couple casts have not been the greatest. I just caught a tree but hoping to catch a nice pike," Betker said.
Back at Levee Park, longtime Winona residents, like Brian Aldrich, looked on in awe at the rivers' roaring current.
"It is really cool to just to walk down to the river and see that water going. All of that water, all of that power and you know, it's as good as Niagara Falls," Aldrich said.
The river's highest recorded water level is 20.8 ft., according to The National Weather Service.
