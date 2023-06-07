Watch out for wild parsnip this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Watch out for invasive species this summer when you go for a hike.
Wild parsnips are spreading throughout MInnesota and the midwest. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this invasive species has been here since the 90s.
The plant can be described as small yellow flowers in an umbrella shape on a tall green stem with vertical ridges and alternating leaves. The DNR says it’s best to get rid of them before they start to flower.
Olmsted County Park Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten says, “If you have to, if you're doing any kind of management, resource management and taking care of it, long pants, long sleeves, try to cover as much of your body, a face shield if you're doing any weed whipping, you want to avoid getting any of the juices on you.”
Schrooten tells us that from her own personal experience, even if the pollen from the flower touches you it can cause a rash called phytophotodermatitis.
If you can’t get rid of it yourself, the Minnesota DNR has a list of ways you can report the location of the plants.