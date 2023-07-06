Warning about outbreak of haybarn fires in Winona County

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A surge of haybarn fires has happened in Winona County.
Fire departments have responded to six such fires since June 19, three times as many haybarn fires as happened in all of 2022.
The Winona County Office of Emergency Management says even with the dry conditions, hay still retains moisture making it susceptible to spontaneous combustion and area farmers are encouraged to check their hay for excessive heat.
When checking the temperature of hay, experts say these are some benchmarks to look for:
• 150 degrees is the danger zone for a fire. Bales should be temperature checked daily and the haystack should be disassembled and spread out to promote circulation.
• 160 degrees the hay should be temperature checked every four hours and the haystack should be disassembled and spread out to promote circulation.
• 175 degrees and higher they should call the fire department and not touch anything. Disassembling at 175 degrees or high introduces oxygen and can cause spontaneous ignition.
Safety officials say flames in haystacks can burn a pocket out making it dangerous to crawl or walk across. Planks should be put down, a safety line should be used, and a second person should be present to assist in case of trouble.