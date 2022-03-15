Warning about gasoline thieves in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago County residents are being warned about gasoline thieves.
The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy patrolling in Buffalo Center just after 1 am Tuesday encountered two individuals outside a business located on Highway 9. The suspects were dressed in black sweatshirts and standing between parked vehicles. The two ran away and could not be located.
The Sheriff’s Office says it appears those individuals may be have trying to steal gasoline from the vehicles parked at the business.
Due to the expected rise in gasoline prices in the coming months,” reads a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, “it is anticipated that incidents such as this will become more frequent, so be sure to lock and secure your vehicles.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 641-585-2828.