Warming up into mid-June

Warmer up into mid-June

After a recent stint of cooler than normal temperatures, it appears like an upper level ridge is develop, currently developing across the western United States, will build into the Midwest for the middle of June. This will lead to temperatures above average with highs in the 70s, 80s, and possibly some 90 degree days.

