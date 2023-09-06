Warming up for the weekend

The latest week kicked off with a heatwave as temperatures soared into the 90s, breaking records and scorching anyone brave enough to step outside. As we approached the midweek, a potent cold front shattered those hot temps and dropped us into the 60s. As we approach the weekend, temperatures will be sneaking back up as the rollercoaster continues.
With more sunshine expected starting late Thursday and all through Friday, temps will be allowed to climb back up to more of a late summer feel. Highs on Friday will pop into the mid 70s and Saturday will feature temps near 80.
Sunday then drops temps back down as another chance for some cooling rain heads our way. Although temperatures will be comfortable and in the near-normal mid 70s, the chance for rain may make some outdoor activities difficult.