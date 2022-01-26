Warming shelter catches fire in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A warming shelter at a public ice rink caught fire Wednesday evening.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to Lincolnshire Park around 6:45 pm after a passerby called in a fire. The first crews on the scene reported a small amount of flames on the outside of the warning shelter.
When firefighters entered, they found the shelter was empty and flames near a wood-burning stove. The fire was put out using a hose line and water from the tank onboard the engine. Firefighters then took apart the sheet metal and other materials of the shelter to make sure there were no hidden flames or hot spots.
The Fire Department says the warming shelter sustained a significant amount of damage and will not be useable until it is repaired or replaced. No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to be related to the wood-burning stove.
Battalion Chief 1, Engines 4, 3, 1, 16, Truck 42, and Assistant Fire Marshal 3 responded to this incident and they were assisted by Rochester Police, May Clinic Ambulance, and Rochester Parks and Recreation.