Warming Center asks for donations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As they prepare for winter, the Rochester Community Warming Center is asking for donations. The organization provides overnight emergency shelter for adults who are homeless. Some of the major items they're looking for are hygiene products, cleaning supplies and single-serve meals. Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said the donations have a massive impact on the center's guests.
"To be able to have a place where you can take a shower, do your laundry, use like a clean restroom where you're welcome and you're-you're more-you're encouraged to be there is a major change of pace to many of people that we serve, and we're happy to provide that to them," Michener said.
If you're interested in donating, you can drop off your supplies at the Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.