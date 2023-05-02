 Skip to main content
...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon
and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast
Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin...

.Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s
across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in
Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will
be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of
25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still
plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to
support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited.

Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is
not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road
vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of
vehicle windows.

Warmer than normal temperatures expected through the middle of May.

Mild May Outlook

After a cool end to April and start to May, we're now tracking warmer temperatures through the next several days. In fact, the next 6-10 days look to feature temperatures that are near or above average. Our average highs for early-mid May are in the middle 60s, and we'll likely see more 60s and 70s over the course of the next week or so. While there will be a few chances for rain as well, expect generally dry and mild conditions.

