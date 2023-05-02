Warmer than normal temperatures expected through the middle of May.

After a cool end to April and start to May, we're now tracking warmer temperatures through the next several days. In fact, the next 6-10 days look to feature temperatures that are near or above average. Our average highs for early-mid May are in the middle 60s, and we'll likely see more 60s and 70s over the course of the next week or so. While there will be a few chances for rain as well, expect generally dry and mild conditions.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
