Sunday has proved to be a great day and the stretch of great weather continues to start your work week. Expect some warmer temperatures through the week as high pressure dives to the south and a warm front makes its way closer to the area. We can expect temperatures in the mid-70s to start the week, but by Wednesday and on through the end of the week, 80 degrees looks to be the rule rather than the exception. Along with these warmer temperatures will come a few chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms later on this week. We're tracking an increase in the chances of rain week after next as the Climate Prediction Center is calling for chances of precipitation slightly higher than normal in its 6-10 day outlook. Will that help with the drought conditions? Stay with KIMT Storm Team 3 for the latest!
Warmer Temps to Start the Week
Travis Clark-Smith
