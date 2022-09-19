 Skip to main content
Warmer temperatures on Tuesday before a BIG cooldown

Sunny and warm weather for Tuesday before a cold front ushers in cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Even warmer and more humid conditions for Tuesday with highs into the middle 80s. After this, a cold front will arrive for mid-week, and that will bring a slight chance for showers, but will also usher in MUCH cooler temperatures for the first day of fall on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s on Thursday and Friday and temperatures will be quite cool overnight into the 40s. Pleasant conditions will continue into next weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Overall, the start of the fall season looks to be dry and quite pleasant.

