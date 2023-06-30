Heading into the 4th of July weekend, clouds and even a few rain showers will be possible, mainly across North Iowa on Saturday. Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday and temperatures will be heating up close to 90 on Monday. It'll likely that the heat will continue for the 4th of July on Tuesday, but we'll also be tracking a cold front moving in which will bring the chances for storms. Depending upon the time of the front, storms could impact some 4th of July celebrations, so keep an eye on the forecast for updates. Hopefully the storms will hold off until the overnight hours and for Wednesday.
Warm weather expected through the weekend, but storms could impact 4th of July celebrations
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
