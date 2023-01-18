Warehouse damaged by fire Tuesday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage at Vortex Cold Storage on Tuesday.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were called to the warehouse facility around 1:30 pm. Fire crews learned a small area of the roof, which was being repaired, had caught fire. Investigators say the roof insulation ignited due to a contractor heating the roof to repair leaks.
Firefighters, with the help of the roof repair company on site, extinguished the burning insulation and remained at the scene for about an hour.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says 600 square feet of roof were damaged at an estimated cost of $20,000.