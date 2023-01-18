 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening.
The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday
morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when
rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four
hour period for any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight,
which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Warehouse damaged by fire Tuesday in Albert Lea

  • 0
Albert Lea Fire logo

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage at Vortex Cold Storage on Tuesday.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were called to the warehouse facility around 1:30 pm.  Fire crews learned a small area of the roof, which was being repaired, had caught fire.  Investigators say the roof insulation ignited due to a contractor heating the roof to repair leaks.

Firefighters, with the help of the roof repair company on site, extinguished the burning insulation and remained at the scene for about an hour.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue says 600 square feet of roof were damaged at an estimated cost of $20,000.

Tags

Recommended for you