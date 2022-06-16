Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
Law enforcement began watching the apartment complex and noticed a stolen vehicle parked near the building. Investigators say Grace Catherine Truebebach, 19 of Mankato, exited the apartment and drove away in the stolen vehicle. DTF agents say they recognized Treubenbach as an associate of Gatwach and arrested her.
After Truebenbach confirmed Gatwach was in her apartment, DTF agents got a warrant and searched it, fining Gatwach in a bedroom. Agents say they also found a loaded 40 caliber handgun, MDMA, and Mbox 30 fentanyl pills.
Gatwach and Truebenbach have been booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on multiple charges.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with these arrests.