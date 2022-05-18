Wanted man arrested Wednesday evening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A big police response led to the arrest of a wanted man Wednesday evening.
The Rochester Police Department says between eight and 10 squad cars responded to the incident near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 19th Avenue NW. A man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody and a witness says they saw a tall and skinny man running from officers before tossing a clear bottle into a yard across the street.
Police say K9 dogs were brought in to search for the bottle.
The name of the man arrested has not been released.