 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wanted man arrested Wednesday evening in Rochester

  • 0
Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A big police response led to the arrest of a wanted man Wednesday evening. 

The Rochester Police Department says between eight and 10 squad cars responded to the incident near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 19th Avenue NW.  A man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody and a witness says they saw a tall and skinny man running from officers before tossing a clear bottle into a yard across the street. 

Police say K9 dogs were brought in to search for the bottle. 

The name of the man arrested has not been released. 

Tags

Recommended for you