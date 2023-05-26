Wanted man arrested after jumping into the Zumbro River

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Law enforcement says a fugitive was apprehended Friday morning after jumping into the Zumbro River.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it got a tip around 9:45 am about someone wanted on an outstanding warrant. Deputies were sent to the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue South and say the man ran into a wooded area, then tried to swim down the Zumbro River.
Deputies say they took the man into custody near River Park Lane SE and River Park Road SE. The Minnesota State Patrol and the State Patrol helicopter assisted with this incident.
The name of the man has not been released. More details are expected after Memorial Day.