Wannabe witch hunter sentenced for property damage in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of causing over $1,000 in damage to a house in Austin has pleaded guilty.
Tyler Klark Franks, 46 of Austin, was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, and fourth-degree DWI for an incident on December 31, 2022.
Franks was accused of going to a home in the 900 block of 13th Avenue SW around 11:30 pm and doing the following damage:
- Breaking multiple windows
- Kicking in the front door
- Throwing personal items around on the main floor and in a bedroom
- Throwing a vintage painting on the floor
- Punching three holes in the walls in the living room
- Punching a family portrait through the wall
- Breaking the overhead light at the front entrance
- Breaking a landscaping light near the front entrance
Austin police say when they arrested Franks, he said there was a witch living in the house and he was trying to save some people trapped inside.
Franks has now pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary. His sentencing is set for August 4.