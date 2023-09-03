Wandering cow causes a collision in Mower County

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision involving two vehicles and a cow injured one person Saturday night in Mower County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Amy Lynn Tienter, 44 of Lime Springs, Iowa, and Jolee Ann Nelson, 28 of Austin, were both driving north on Highway 56 around 10:12 pm when Tienter hit a cow in the road, which caused the two vehicles to crash into each other.
This happened near mile marker 9.
Tienter suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Regional Health Services of Howard County for treatment. Nelson was not hurt.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and LeRoy fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.