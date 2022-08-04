Walz says violence at Mall of America is 'unacceptable'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is condemning the gunfire that broke out Thursday at the Mall of America.
“Tonight’s violence at the Mall of America is unacceptable,” says Governor Walz. “These brazen incidents will not be tolerated. State resources are on the scene, we have offered our full support, and we will maintain close communication with Bloomington police to apprehend those responsible. We are committed to maintaining an unprecedented state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities until we put a stop to this rise in crime.”
Governor Walz says he has deployed the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota State Patrol to work to reduce the rise in crimes involving guns, carjackings, street racing and other violent crimes plaguing metro communities.
Police say someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America, sending shoppers running for cover and forcing others to shelter in place. The Associated Press says video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.
Video posted online showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park at the interior on the giant mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags. Still other video showed a pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from the mall's large interior atrium area.
As of Thursday evening, police said no one had been injured in the incident and they were searching for a suspect.
The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its website. The mall does not have metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry. It was the scene of a shooting on New Year’s Eve, when two people were wounded during an apparent altercation.